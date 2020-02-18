The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Amol Rajan.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Following the release of the first episode of BAFTA-winning comedy This Country, stars and siblings Daisy May and Charlie Cooper will join Alex and Amol for a chat.

Tonight’s show will also feature a segment on what you need to know when preparing for secondary school with the stars of Educating Yorkshire.