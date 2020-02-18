Who’s on The One Show tonight?
Find out which big names will be chatting on the BBC sofa...
The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Amol Rajan.
The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.
Following the release of the first episode of BAFTA-winning comedy This Country, stars and siblings Daisy May and Charlie Cooper will join Alex and Amol for a chat.
Tonight’s show will also feature a segment on what you need to know when preparing for secondary school with the stars of Educating Yorkshire.