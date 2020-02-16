Love Island will not air tonight as ITV issue statement on future of show after Caroline’s Flack’s death

Love Island has been pulled from the ITV2 schedule for a second night following Caroline Flack’s death.

The former presenter of the dating show took her own life yesterday (15th February), aged 40, as confirmed by her lawyer who spoke to Associated Press.

Unseen Bits was cancelled yesterday and ITV have taken the decision to cancel the main show this evening (16th February) as well.

An ITV spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection. All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news.

“After careful consultation between Caroline’s representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline’s tragic death we have decided not to broadcast tonight’s Love Island out of respect for Caroline’s family.

“Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts.”

Flack was the host of Love Island between 2015 and 2019.

Her colleagues shared heartfelt tributes on social media following the news of her passing, including Love Island voiceover, Iain Stirling.

He tweeted alongside a clip of her on Strictly Come Dancing: “Today my friend slow motion walked into heaven. I will miss her always. Thank you for everything x.”

Current Love Island host Laura Whitmore shared a picture with Flack as well as a poem about loss, adding: “I’m trying to find the words but I can’t.”

Olly Murs and Dermot O’Leary also joined thousands in paying tribute to the late presenter.