"Caroline was a much-loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

ITV2 has also cancelled tonight's planned Love Island insider show Unseen Bits from the schedule.

It is currently unknown whether Love Island will resume on ITV2 tomorrow night (16th February).

Flack's family confirmed the news earlier today with a statement which said: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.

“We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

Flack stepped down from her hosting duties on Love Island temporarily after she was arrested and charged with an offence which she denied.

At the time, she said: “Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly.

“In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for Series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”

