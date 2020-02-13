When does Hunted 2020 start? Everything you need to know about Channel 4 series

Hunted is back on Channel 4 for another outing as more contestants go off the grid and on the run in a bid to avoid being captured by a team of experts.

The military and intelligence operatives unleash years of training and expertise on the contestants as they travel across the country tracking down the fugitive contestants who are all trying to win a hefty cash prize.

If the contestants manage to stay hidden for 25 days, they can win a top prize of £100,000.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series…

When is Hunted back on Channel 4?

Hunted has been confirmed to return on Thursday, February 13th at 9pm on Channel 4. It is expected to run for six weeks as we follow the plucky contestants on their journeys.

How does the prize money work?

The total pot is usually £100,000 and is divided equally between any contestants who manage to evade the hunters for 25 days.

If all 10 contestants manage to stay hidden, that will mean there’s at least £10,000 on offer. However, if just one person manages to escape the hunters, they’d get the £100,000 all to themselves.

Once the contestants get to the 25 day mark, they then have to head to a designated “extraction point” in order to receive their share of money.

How do you apply to be on Hunted?

Applications for the 2020 series are now closed, but wannabe fugitives can apply to be a contestant in the 2021 series here.

Applicants will need to be available to be away from home or work for between four and six weeks and will need to provide a short clip explaining why they want to go on the run.

The application for Hunted 2021 closes on Sunday, 23rd February 2020 – so be quick!

Hunted starts Thursday, 13th February at 9pm on Channel 4