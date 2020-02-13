Chris Evans jokes about Top Gear hosting stint as he congratulates new team’s success

Top Gear is currently on top form, with a move to BBC One imminent following recent success in the ratings.

Advertisement

But the motoring show’s path to renewed glory wasn’t all that smooth, with something of a bumpy period between the departure of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May and new hosts Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris.

Chris Evans famously stepped in to host the first ‘post-Clarkson’ series, but left the show after a single divisive six-episode run, though his co-host Matt LeBlanc stayed on for a further three series.

Now it seems Evans would rather forget that his brief stint as host ever happened…

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The broadcaster hosted Sky’s Up Next event last night (12th February) at the Tate Modern and with Flintoff – who also appears on Sky One’s A League of Their Own – in attendance, Evans wasn’t shy about making a few cracks at his own expense…

“How good is Freddie on Top Gear?” Evans said, before adding, “That must’ve been a tough job, taking over Top Gear – because it was Clarkson and then it was you… and nothing happened in-between! So well done, mate.”

BBC

Top Gear will move from BBC Two to BBC One for its next series, the show’s 29th, after the first episode of the McGuinness/Flintoff/Harris era attracted a consolidated audience of 3.8 million viewers, making it BBC Two’s most popular programme of 2019.

BBC Director Charlotte Moore confirmed the news after it was revealed by presenters Flintoff and Harris on BBC Breakfast earlier this week.

“The time is right to move the world’s best motor show to the nation’s most popular channel and bring it to an even broader audience on BBC One,” said Moore.

“Freddie, Paddy and Chris have revitalised the hit series with their escapades and banter; and we couldn’t have asked for a better response to their series so far and the impact it’s had with young audiences.”