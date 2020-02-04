What time is Midsomer Murders on ITV?

The UK’s longest-running contemporary detective drama is back! Well, sort of. After ITV began drip-feeding us series 20 of Midsomer Murders back in March 2019, the new decade will usher in a brand new series.

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Midsomer Murders back on TV?

The last two episodes of series 20, previously unseen in the UK, aired at the start of January 2020.

Series 21 kicked off on Tuesday 21st January at 8pm and, after taking a week’s break for the National Television Awards, continues on Tuesday, 4th February at 8pm on ITV, with Episode 2 (The Miniature Murders).

When did the previous episodes air?

In the UK, Midsomer Murders series 20 began in March 2019 with episode one (The Ghost of Causton Abbey) and episode two (Death of the Small Coppers)

This was followed by episode three (Drawing Dead) in May, and episode four (The Lions of Causton) in August, before episode 5 (Till Death Do Us Part) aired on Monday 6th January 2020 and episode 6 (Send in the Clowns) aired on Tuesday 14th January.

These feature-length episodes complete the six-part series. And if you’re keen to watch them RIGHT NOW, both are available to stream already on Britbox.

Series 20 has already aired internationally.

Will there be another series of Midsomer Murders?

It’s not yet confirmed whether the long-running show will return to ITV for series 22 – we’ll keep this page updated with any news reports.

Who stars in Midsomer Murders?

Neil Dudgeon returns as DCI John Barnaby for the seventh year running, with Nick Hendrix by his side as DS Jamie Winter.

Also returning this series is Fiona Dolman as John’s wife Sarah Barnaby, as well as Paddy the dog – the family’s “faithful canine companion.”

For series 20, EastEnders’ Annette Badland joined the team as “formidable” new pathologist Dr Fleur Perkins. She replaced pathologist Dr Kam Karimore (Manjinder Virk), who moved to Canada at the end of series 19.

Introducing the character, Neil Dudgeon said: “It is always very exciting when we get new characters joining and this series we have a new pathologist, Dr Fleur Perkins. The team thought it would be interesting to introduce a character who would test Barnaby, somebody with whom he would have a more provocative relationship, and Fleur does just that.

“She is not what we are expecting to begin with and she very much challenges Barnaby and Winter in a number of ways – she is obviously very good at her job and she can be quite direct which is brilliant. She also has a very surprising sense of humour. What is sprinkled in as the series unfolds are these tiny revelations about her personal life and romantic history which is very entertaining as she is a woman with an eventful past.”

Badland added: “Fleur is very self possessed, she has a colourful past that includes many husbands and lovers, she drives a very swanky black Jaguar convertible and she doesn’t suffer fools gladly. She won’t ever be intimidated by the men’s police work as she has her domain and her skills and she does those to the best of her abilities. Fleur is someone who would use a scalpel to cut her apple up in the lunchroom.”

Who will guest star in Midsomer Murders?

The first episode of ITV’s 21st series of Midsomer Murders will feature an unlikely crossover with another high-profile British show and rival broadcaster BBC’s flagship entertainment show: Strictly Come Dancing.

The episode, called The Point of Balance, is set against the backdrop of Midsomer’s snappily titled Paramount Dance Extravaganza, the local ballroom dance competition, and takes place following the death of a dancer.

Four former Strictly finalists star in the episode (variously as victims and suspects), including: series 6 winner Tom Chambers (Casualty, Holby City), series 11 runner-up Natalie Gumude (Coronation Street), Danny Mac (Hollyoaks), who was a finalist in series 14, and former Steps star Faye Tozer, who made the final three in series 16.

Christopher Timothy also guest-stars as Ted Barnaby, John’s father, whose arrival at the family home causes some friction for the Barnabys…