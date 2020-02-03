Accessibility Links

Callum’s head turns for Molly in Casa Amor – but what about Shaughna?

It’s about to go down in Casa Amor!

Shaughna Phillips might want to consider her relationship with Callum Jones after this new Love Island clip.

ITV has delivered an explosive teaser for tonight’s episode and let’s just say Callum’s eyes look like they’re wandering – much as fans predicted they would.

At the beginning of the preview clip, Nas Majeed receives a message that the boys will be going to Casa Amor.

It reads: “Boys, keep it quiet, it’s time for you to sneak out the villa without the girls knowing as you’re off on a lads’ holiday.”

“Yes!” Callum instantly cheers as he hears the news.

The boys then set off on their trip, with Finley Tapp, Nas and Luke Trotman leaving gifts behind for their girls.

However, Callum fails to do the same, which doesn’t go unnoticed by  Shaughna, who admits: “Every single bed had stuff on it apart from mine. I go for the idiots all the time. I just feel like it’s happening again. It’s just annoying.”

The video then switches to host Laura Whitmore entering the main villa, as she reveals to the girls that the boys have gone to Casa Amor.

In the next scene, the girls can then be seen opening a bottle of champagne as they greet the new boys.

It’s at this point that one of the new islanders asks whether Shaughna trusts Callum.

Without hesitation, she responds “No,” to which new boy Josh Kempton agrees: “Neither do I!”

And Shaughna’s instincts could be right, as in the next scene Callum can be seen swooning over new girl Molly Smith in the Casa Amor villa.

Love Island’s Callum and Molly (©ITV)

Lost for words, he tells the other guys: “Mate, I’m not even joking. Every time I look at Molly… it’s mad.”

As he speaks to the camera later that day, he adds: “Molly from Manchester, what can I say? I think as soon she walked through the door everyone just thought, ‘She’s a rocket!’”

The clip ends with Mike Boateng – who many have accused of “playing a game” – telling Luke Mabbott: “Now we’re getting the real Callum.”

Has Callum been hiding his feelings all along?

Love Island airs weeknights and Saturdays on ITV2 at 9pm

