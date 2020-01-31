Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is returning to ITV

After a year away, Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is set to return to screens this February.

The double act made the announcement in a new musical teaser for the series, which sees the presenters breaking into song as they promise plenty of skits, surprises and a whole bunch of prizes. And probably Stephen Mulhern too.

Although the trailer doesn’t give an exact date for when the new series of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway kicks off, we can expect a launch in the next four weeks.

The entertainment extravaganza didn’t air in 2019, with Anthony McPartlin taking a break from his presenting duties mid-series following a drink driving charge in 2018. This meant Declan Donnelly was forced to present the final two episodes of the run solo, including the finale at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida.

After that episode aired, a spokesperson said the show would not return in 2019 as “neither Ant and Dec nor ITV wanted to compromise the quality of the show”. However, the duo promised the show would be “bigger and better than ever” in 2020.

And if you want to be part of it, there’s still time to nominate yourself, a friend or family member to appear on the show: applications will be open until Friday 3rd April 2020. You can see more here.

The announcement comes after the pair won the Best TV Presenter award at this year’s NTAs for the 19th (!) year in a row.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will return to ITV in February.