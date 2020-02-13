As well as missing I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2018, McPartlin agreed with Donnelly that they would not be making a new series of Saturday Night Takeaway for 2019 – leading some fans to wonder whether the show could be cancelled for good.

However, Saturday Night Takeaway will return in 2020. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming 16th series…

When will Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway be back on TV?

After Ant and Dec teased a release date announcement on social media, the official Saturday Night Takeaway Twitter account announced the show would be returning on 22nd February 2020.

You can also apply to be on the upcoming series, as Ant and Dec have put out a call to arms on Twitter teasing the first meeting of the new year.

What will feature in the next series of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway?

The programme is made up from a variety of different segments, some pre-recorded, others live.

While nothing has been confirmed, we are likely to see the return of the opening audience game, where someone in the studio has a series of embarrassing secrets revealed about them in order to win a grand prize.

Ant vs Dec, which puts the two presenters against each other in a series of wacky and increasingly bizarre challenges has also been popular in the past.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Out of Me Ear! is another popular segment in which Ant and Dec feed increasingly ridiculous instructions to a celebrity as they interact with members of the public.

The show usually rounds up with Win the Ads, where a member of the audience is tasked with answering a series of questions in order to win prizes based around the ITV ad-breaks.

More recent series of the show have included a drama spoof spin-off where the presenters are tasked with solving a mystery. Previous incarnations include Who Stole The Crown Jewels? and Who Shot Simon Cowell?

Stephen Mulhern's In For A Penny segment has now been given its own show.