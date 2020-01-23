Accessibility Links

Dancing on Ice pro Alexandra Schauman ruled out of this week’s show after fall

Soap star Joe Swash, who has been partnered with Schauman, will dance with Alex Murphy this week instead

Dancing on Ice is not exactly a stranger to injuries – and now the show has been struck by another unfortunate accident this week.

Alexandra Schauman, the professional skater who has been partnering with soap star Joe Swash, has suffered a fall during rehearsals which will rule her out of Sunday night’s show – with Alex Murphy set to step in in her absence.

A statement released by the show on Twitter read, “Unfortunately, due to injury, @alex–lukasz won’t be able to perform this weekend. @realjoeswashy will still be skating – @almurph18 will be stepping in as his partner! Join us in wishing Alexandra a speedy recovery.”

Accompanying the tweet was a video of Schauman herself delivering the news, in which she claimed she was “beyond gutted and heartbroken” that the injury was preventing her from taking to the ice with Swash this week.

Schauman becomes the latest in a list of casualties from this series, with her fellow pro Vanessa Bauer suffering a nasty fall that left her concussed, and Michael Barrymore already having had to pull out of the show due to a broken wrist.

Swash and Schauman finished last on last week’s leaderboard with a score of 20.5, but were saved from the dance-off after winning support from the public vote.

In the pair’s first performance on the show they had scored 21.5, finishing second bottom of the leaderboard.

Dancing on Ice continues on Sunday 26th January at 6pm on ITV

