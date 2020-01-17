Everything you need to know about BBC One’s Would I Lie to You

Host Rob Brydon and team captains Lee Mack and David Mitchell are back for another series of the BBC1 panel show, where guests reveal embarrassing personal tales — and the other panellists must deduce whether they’re fact or fiction.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Would I Lie to You? on TV?

Would I Lie to You? season 13 airs on Fridays at 9pm on BBC1. You can also watch each episode on iPlayer shortly after it airs.

Who is the host of Would I Lie to You?

Rob Brydon is a presenter, comedian and actor. As well as hosting Would I Lie to You, the Welshman is best known for appearing in Gavin & Stacey and presenting his late-night chat show The Rob Brydon Show.

Team captain David Mitchell is famous for his role as Mark in Peep Show, while Lee Mack wrote and starred in sitcom Not Going Out.

What’s going to happen?

Guests Steph McGovern (BBC Breakfast), Richard Osman (Pointless), Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous) and YouTuber Joe Sugg join team captains Mitchell and Mack in the latest episode. They’ll go out of their way to obfuscate and exaggerate to cover the truth from their rivals.

With such a stellar lineup, the laughs are guaranteed.