When is the next Love Island recoupling?

Who will be cracking on in their couples, and who will be in danger of being dumped?

Love Island Connor and Sophie ©ITV

It’s back – Love Island has returned to our screens for our very first winter outing in a brand new villa with a brand new host.

As always, our cast of Love Island singletons will be looking to find true love and a whole load of Instagram followers over the next six weeks.

But the path to true love never did run smooth, with our couples at risk thanks to the show’s regular bombshells and recoupling ceremonies.

So when can we expect another explosive recoupling in the villa? RadioTimes.com have got you covered…

When is the next Love Island recoupling?

Love Island's Eve and Jess Gale
Love Island’s Eve and Jess Gale

After our already-tense first day in the villa, we can expect to see another recoupling tonight (13th January) as twins Jess and Eve choose which of the lads they want to couple up with.

The two girls left single will then be vulnerable and at risk of being sent home from the villa.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.

All about Love Island

Love Island Connor and Sophie ©ITV
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

