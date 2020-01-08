Riverdale and The Flash among 13 shows renewed by American network The CW

Riverdale, The Flash and Batwoman are among the 13 shows to be renewed by American network The CW for the coming season.

The channel is bringing back almost all of its current slate of shows for the 2020-21 season, which also includes Nancy Drew, Black Lightning, Charmed, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl.

In a statement, the network’s president Mark Pedowitz said, “These early orders for next season give our production teams a head start in plotting out story arcs and a jump on hiring staff, and this also provides us with a strong foundation of established, fan-favorite CW shows to build on for next season.

“We’ve been thrilled with the creative direction of all three new series, and even though we are in the very early stages of our new full stack streaming strategy, which allows viewers to catch up on our new shows from the beginning, we’re already seeing incredibly positive results from our multiplatform viewership for Nancy Drew and Batwoman.”

This would mark the second consecutive year that the network has decided to renew all of its in-season series – a quite remarkable feat considering that, prior to last year, no broadcast network had achieved this since 1981.

New shows for The CW in 2020-21 include a remake of Walker, Texas Ranger, a Kung-Fu reboot and a spin-off series from The Arrow.