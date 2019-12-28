Meet Todrick Hall, the new dance captain on The Greatest Dancer series two

Having stormed onto our screens for the first time last year, The Greatest Dancer is back for its second season.

The latest series welcomes a few tweaks and changes from the original set-up, with a format change, as well as two new faces joining the show.

While Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard is now sat behind the desk at reception – choreographer Todrick Hall is now joining Cheryl, Oti Mabuse and Matthew Morrison as a brand new dance captain – who is set to be a real contender to take the whole series…

Here’s everything you need to know about Todrick Hall…

Who is Todrick Hall? Age, Twitter and Instagram

Age: 34

Twitter: @todrick

Instagram: @todrick

Job: Singer, choreographer and YouTube star

When was Todrick Hall on American Idol?

While Todrick may be best known for his dancing now (he has been doing jazz, ballet and tap since he was nine years old), he first stormed onto our screens as a singer on the ninth series of American Idol in 2009. After singing his own original song to the judges, which included The Greatest Dancer producer Simon Cowell, he stormed through to the semi-finals before being eliminated.

What other shows has Todrick Hall starred in?

As it turns out, American Idol was just the start for Todrick, who has now gone on to feature as the RuPaul’s Drag Race choreographer since series 16.

He landed his very own documentary series, Todrick, on MTV in 2014, which followed the star as he went about his day to day life, and had a guest role in popular cartoon Bob’s Burgers.

Away from TV, Hall is a successful YouTube star, where he posted his original songs. He starred in his own web series, Pop Star High, and has since starred in Broadway show Kinky Boots.

Which celebrities have worked with Todrick Hall?

RuPaul, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Beyonce have all worked alongside Todrick – so his dance squad are all in good hands for series two…

What has Todrick Hall said about The Greatest Dancer?

Hall is more than ready to sink his teeth into the show.

“As a performer who has danced my whole life and been a contestant on a reality competition show, it’s wild to see my career come full circle this way,” Hall said.

“I’m looking forward to working with the upcoming talent and to join the BBC family for the second season of a show that has proven to be a huge, smashing success.”

The Greatest Dancer launches in January 2020