The BBC has released another teaser trailer for RuPaul's Drag Race UK, and it has given us a look at regular judges Alan Carr, Graham Norton and Michelle Visage in action, as well as a few celebrity guests.

"Mama Ru" herself introduces the clip, which was shared via the show's official Twitter account, telling fans to "prepare for the ride of your life" before revealing some snippets of Norton, Carr, Visage, Eddie Redmayne, Cheryl and Maisie Williams in action.