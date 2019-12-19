Netflix reveals who’ll play Sherlock Holmes in its new series The Irregulars

Sherlock fans can breathe easily – Netflix has announced the production of a new Sherlock Holmes show, complete with a new actor as the iconic detective.

Following the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr. will be Henry Lloyd-Hughes, best known for playing psychopath Aaron Peel in Killing Eve, and Donovan in The Inbetweeners.

He will be joined by The Witcher‘s Royce Pierreson as a ‘sinister’ Doctor Watson and His Dark Materials star Clarke Peters as the mysterious Linen Man. We expect there’s more to him than a love of textiles.

Titled The Irregulars, the show will follow a gang of troubled teens in Victorian London who are manipulated into solving crimes by Dr Watson and his mysterious business partner.

Clearly a different take on Arthur Conan Doyle’s detective story, The Irregulars will feature elements of the supernatural as the characters have to save London, and each other, from a dark power.

The teen gang will be made up of US star Thaddea Graham as Bea, The Bay’s Darci Shaw as Jessie, Sex Education’s Jojo Macari as Billy and Snatch’s McKell David as Spike.

The show will be written and produced by Tom Bidwell, best known as the scribe behind My Mad Fat Diary and the BBC’s Watership Down adaptation. The series will be shot in the UK, with Endeavour’s Johnny Kenton as lead director.

This will be one of the biggest Sherlock Holmes adaptations since the fourth BBC series of Sherlock concluded in January 2017, with co-creator Mark Gatiss ruling out a return any time soon. Henry Cavill will also be playing yet another version of the iconic detective, starring alongside Millie Bobby Brown in the upcoming film Enola Holmes.

Perhaps Henry Lloyd-Hughes will go on to play a superhero – previous Sherlocks Cumberbatch, Downey Jr. and Cavill have all been comic book characters…