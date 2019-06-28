Henry Cavill to play Sherlock Holmes alongside Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes film series

Superman meets Stranger Things as Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown team up to play mystery-busting siblings in upcoming Enola Holmes.

Cavill is the latest name confirmed for the Sherlock Holmes spin-off and will play Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic detective alongside Brown as Enola.

Cavill, who is rumoured to have stepped down as Superman after three outings, confirmed the news on Instagram where he gave a shout out to his “sis” Brown.

“Very excited to play a character as fantastic as Sherlock Holmes and very very fortunate to be working with Millie Bobby Brown!” he wrote. “Millie, I will see you back in London soon sis!”

Helena Bonham Carter will play their mother in the film series which is based on Nancy Springer’s Enola Holmes Mysteries novels.

The plot follows 14-year-old amateur detective Enola as she sets about finding a slew of missing people, her mother included.

Fleabag and Killing Eve director Harry Bradbeer is directing the screenplay by Jack Thorne, whose credits include the upcoming His Dark Materials series.

Enola Holmes is slated for release in 2020.