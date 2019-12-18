The Apprentice finalists ditch business rebrands
Both Carina Lepore and Scarlett Allen-Horton have ditched the rebranding of their businesses following The Apprentice final.
For the very last episode of the series, which saw Lord Sugar choose the winner of his £250,000 investment, Carina and Scarlett were asked to launch their businesses – which included rebranding them with new names and logos.
Carina’s family-run Dough Artisan Bakehouse was renamed Lepore’s, while Scarlett’s recruitment company Harper Fox became Stanton Lily.
However, neither candidate decided to stick with their newly-formed business after the show wrapped, and both have instead gone back to the original branding.
Explaining her decision, Scarlett told RadioTimes.com: “It was really difficult, especially as I was so bought into my business and my brand already.
“You kind of want to show what you’ve got already and you want everyone to buy into that. I found that can be quite tricky in all honesty – but I thoroughly enjoyed it.
“I’m going to stick with my original brand, most definitely. We had some mixed feedback on the rebrand!”
Carina added: “I kept my family surname heavily involved. I still wanted it to be family orientated.
“The actual name of the business is Dough Bakehouse, what it will be moving forward. It was rebranded for the shows purposes, but I was keen to get it out, it’s not going to be Lepore’s, it will be Dough.”
With Carina having landed Lord Sugar’s investment, the 30-year-old has now revealed she plans to expand her London-based business.
“We’re keen to keep it within a five mile radius so the next couple of shops will be in that area,” she said.
“It’s definitely not going to be going down that fast food route. It’s quick-paced but it’s not going to be Greggs.”
