Who is Strictly pro Katya Jones? Meet the professional dancer
Strictly champion Katya became a World Professional Latin Showdance Champion with her husband and fellow Strictly pro Neil Jones and also partnered Ed Balls in 2016
Katya Jones is returning to Strictly Come Dancing for her third year. She made headlines during the last series when she kissed her dance partner Seann Walsh despite being married to Strictly choreographer and dancer Neil Jones. The pair have now split.
Here’s what you need to know about the Strictly Come Dancing professional.
Who is Katya Jones?
Age: 30
From: St Petersburg, Russia
Twitter: @Mrs_katjones
Instagram: mrs_katjones
Strictly wins: 1. After only joining Strictly in 2016 and memorably being paired with Ed Balls, Katya went all the way with 2017 partner Joe McFadden.
Which celebrity is Katya partnered up with this year?
Katya has landed Mike Bushell – and promises we’re likely to see ‘iconic’ moves on the dance floor. Ed Balls, watch out!
Which Strictly celebrity was Katya paired with last year?
Comedian Seann Walsh. The pair made headlines after they were photographed and filmed kissing. Seann, who has a long-term girlfriend and Katya, who is married to fellow Strictly pro Neil Jones, both apologised for the kiss on social media.
The pair eventually finished in 11th place.
Katya hit the dance floor in St Petersburg when she was just six years old. She joined a partnership with fellow Strictly dancer – and now husband – Neil Jones in 2008. Seven years later, they were married, and became World Professional Latin Showdance Champions. They are also four times undefeated British National Professional Champions.
However, Katya has had quite the run on Strictly. She was first partnered with Ed Balls on Strictly in 2016. We have no doubt that everyone will still be talking about this even 10 years on…
And then in 2017, she won the series with partner Joe McFadden.
Strictly Come Dancing returns Saturday at 7pm on BBC1