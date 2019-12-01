Andrew Maxwell becomes second star voted off I’m a Celeb 2019

And the second campmate to be eliminated from I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2019 is…Andrew Maxwell.

The comedian was voted out of the show after 15 days, finding themselves in the bottom two with Kate Garraway.

Speaking after his exit, Andrew said, “It was really hard core, but also just amazing experiences.”

When asked what he had learnt most during his time in the jungle, he replied, “Patience. You can’t speed it up, there’s nothing you can do – those hours are going to be there. You either sleep them off, or fill them with conversation or count the trees as I did a couple of days ago.”

He also looked back at spending time in the rough camp during the start of his stint down under, saying he coped with it thanks to “relentless banter.”

He added, “I was told before I went to the jungle ‘you’ll want to do trials.’ And I thought, no way… but you do! You just want to get out the house!”

And he also reflected on his spat with fellow campmate Ian Wright – saying there was no hard feelings. “I love the man,” he said. “We’re really similar.

“Everybody’s a family man or a family woman, but I think both of us had the same level and got on the same rythm of being down and missing our families at the exact same time.

“But there was never even a moment of personal animosity, there was a huge amount of affection – what’s not to love about the man!”

After Andrew’s exit, 10 celebrities remain in the camp: Reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, Pundit and former footballer Ian Wright, EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa, England rugby player James Haskell, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, X Factor and Rak-Su star Myles Stephenson, Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle, DJ Roman Kemp, EastEnders Minty star Cliff Parisi and Corrie’s Andy Whyment.

Who will be next to go?

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! continues every night at 9pm on ITV