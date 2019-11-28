Accessibility Links

I’m A Celeb’s James Haskell sparks Ofcom complaints over disability quip

There's been a fan backlash following the former rugby player's 'clubfoot' joke

James Haskell I'm a Celeb

British broadcasting regulator Ofcom has received 78 complaints from viewers over James Haskell‘s controversial “clubfoot” jibe on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

The former rugby player made the comments during Monday night’s episode, when he appeared to tease former Arsenal footballer and fellow campmate Ian Wright about his running abilities.

“He’s completely lost the plot. Look at that clubfoot,” James could be heard saying. “Go on then, expend that energy.”

However, fans on social media accused James of mocking a disability, with Ofcom exclusively confirming to RadioTimes.com that they have received close to 80 separate complaints so far regarding the comment.

James and Ian were both recently accused of ‘bullying’ fellow jungle camper Andrew Maxwell, after they started an argument with the Irish comedian over the latter’s decision to delay his washing-up duties — despite single-handedly winning 10 stars in the day’s trial, winning 10 meals for the camp.

Most viewers appeared to be on Andrew’s side, and voted for both James and Ian to complete in the following Bushtucker trial.

I’m A Celebrity is on ITV, tonight at 9pm 

