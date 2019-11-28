I’m A Celeb’s James Haskell sparks Ofcom complaints over disability quip

British broadcasting regulator Ofcom has received 78 complaints from viewers over James Haskell‘s controversial “clubfoot” jibe on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Advertisement

The former rugby player made the comments during Monday night’s episode, when he appeared to tease former Arsenal footballer and fellow campmate Ian Wright about his running abilities.

Get all the latest I'm A Celebrity news, views and gossip direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for I'm A Celebrity and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“He’s completely lost the plot. Look at that clubfoot,” James could be heard saying. “Go on then, expend that energy.”

However, fans on social media accused James of mocking a disability, with Ofcom exclusively confirming to RadioTimes.com that they have received close to 80 separate complaints so far regarding the comment.

I'm sorry, but I'm really disgusted by James Haskell's comment about Clubfoot. Why is this acceptable? #ImACeleb @ITV — Natalie (@LearningT0Fly_) November 25, 2019

As a mother of a child born with bilateral club foot, who has spent most of his young life having treatment I’m disgusted to hear such a comment on one of his favourite shows! #ImACelebrity2019 #ImACeleb #clubfoot #talipes — Sarah Aubrey (@SMJAubrey) November 27, 2019

Disgusted at the remarks regarding #clubfoot by @jameshaskell last night on #ImACeleb having spent the last 18 yrs in and out of hospital for major surgeries, physio appointments scans and repeated injections with a child born with bilateral clubfeet #jokeofaman — Shelly Smith (@xshelly79x) November 27, 2019

James and Ian were both recently accused of ‘bullying’ fellow jungle camper Andrew Maxwell, after they started an argument with the Irish comedian over the latter’s decision to delay his washing-up duties — despite single-handedly winning 10 stars in the day’s trial, winning 10 meals for the camp.

Most viewers appeared to be on Andrew’s side, and voted for both James and Ian to complete in the following Bushtucker trial.

Advertisement

I’m A Celebrity is on ITV, tonight at 9pm