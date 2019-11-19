When is The Crown season 4 on Netflix? Who is joining the cast – and what will happen next?

Have your thoughts already turned to the next season of The Crown? Are you already excited for season four?

If so, here’s what you need to know…

When is The Crown season 4 on Netflix?

Netflix has yet to confirm an air date – but although there was a two-year gap between seasons two and three, we’re unlikely to have to wait quite so long for season four. Hopefully we can look forward to the next season of The Crown in November or December 2020.

Filming for seasons three and four was scheduled to take place back-to-back, before another total cast changeover as Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies step aside in favour of older actors.

Who will star in The Crown season 4?

All the main cast from season three will be back for season four – including Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

Is Margaret Thatcher in season 4?

Gillian Anderson is set to star as Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, and it’s likely that her leadership and her relationship with the Queen will be central to season four.

Season three finishes in 1977, so we’ve almost hit the year Thatcher was elected: 1979. She then remained in office until 1990.

Is Princess Diana in season 4?

Emma Corrin will play Lady Diana Spencer (the future Princess of Wales) in The Crown.

“I have been glued to the show and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is surreal,” Corrin said when the casting was announced. “Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity and I will strive to do her justice!”

Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) married Diana in 1981 after a brief courtship. Their eldest son Prince William came along in 1982, with Prince Harry arriving in 1984 – events which will all fall within the time period covered by season four.

Peter Morgan is also likely to cover the difficulties within the royal marriage which led to their 1992 separation and subsequent divorce.

What will happen in season 4 of The Crown?

The fourth season should take us from 1977 up to about 1990, though the exact timespan is unconfirmed.

The Times reports that episodes will feature the Queen and Margaret Thatcher’s disagreements over Apartheid in South Africa, the 1984-5 miners’ strike and the 1982 Falklands War.

This is just speculation, but The Crown season four could also cover the 1981 incident where six shots were fired at the Queen during the Trooping of the Colour. It could also cover the Buckingham House intruder, Michael Fagan, who made it into the Queen’s bedroom after a serious lapse in security.

It’s likely we’ll meet US President Ronald Reagan in season four, and explore his relationship with the Queen.

If you enjoyed the 1969 Royal Family documentary episode in season three, cross your fingers that It’s a Royal Knockout will get its own episode as we cringe our way through the much-ridiculed 1987 charity game show.

And we’ll be waiting to find out who plays an adult Prince Andrew as he goes off to the Falklands War… perhaps not an enviable role to play on-screen right now.

When will the cast of The Crown change again?

We’ll get a new cast for seasons five and six – which could take us all the way up to the present day.