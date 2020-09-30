Historical error spotted in The Crown season 4’s Princess Diana pics

First-look images of The Crown‘s fourth series may have only been released yesterday, but eagle-eyed fans have already spotted a few historical inaccuracies in the photos.

While Netflix revealed much-anticipated shots of The Crown star Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, Helena Bonham Carter as a melancholy Princess Margaret, and Tobias Menzies and Olivia Colman as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II at the theatre, fans were drawn to one photo in particular of Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

The image shows Diana dressed in a yellow jacket and skirt whilst surrounded by paparazzi in 1980’s London. However, some spotted the glimpse of a modern day bus in the background and took to Twitter to point it out.

Dear @TheCrownNetflix – you might want to edit out the modern day routemaster bus. #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/Ajocl0E3rm — Patrick Kennedy (@PadraigJKennedy) September 30, 2020

“Season 4 of The Crown is out in November – I wonder if the time-travelling new Routemaster bus will also be in it?!” one user wrote, while another tweeted: “Dear @TheCrownNetflix – you might want to edit out the modern day routemaster bus. #TheCrown.”

The modern-day Routemaster buses, modelled after the 1954 AEC Routemaster double-deckers, were introduced in London by then-mayor Boris Johnson in February 2012.

RadioTimes.com has contacted a representative for The Crown asking for comment.

Another photo from the upcoming season teased by Netflix include a shot of Princess Diana (Corrin) dressed in a purple gown alongside Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) at a red carpet premiere, while a third shows Charles and his mother stood together outdoors.

Series four is set to arrive on Netflix in November, covering the events from 1977 up to around 1990 with Corrin and Anderson making their debut on the show as Diana and Margaret Thatcher respectively.

The upcoming series will be the last outing for all the current cast as their characters, with a new intake of stars taking over the roles, which so far includes Imelda Staunton (Queen Elizabeth II), Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret), Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip) and Elizabeth Debicki (Princess Diana).

The Crown season 5 arrives on Netflix in November.