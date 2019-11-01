BBC announces Plastic Surgery Undressed weeks after Channel 4’s The Surjury backlash

A new factual series about plastic surgery aims to give people the information they need to make the right decision about going under the knife.

Vogue Williams and journalist Mobeen Azhar have teamed up for Plastic Surgery Undressed which will see them joined by four different participants, who are all considering having the same procedure, in each episode.

They will learn more about the operation and hear from people who have had it in the past, ending with them all watching a live feed of the surgery being performed on someone at a nearby hospital.

“I think it’s so important that all of us are educated and informed so we can make safe choices and the way to do that is to talk,” Azhar said in the show’s announcement video.

“I am a great believer in open discussion, nothing should be out of bounds or off the table so let’s talk about it, and then we can get informed and we can make the decisions that are right for us.”

Last month, a new Channel 4 series called The Surjury, where participants appeal to a jury of experts and peers to receive long-desired cosmetic surgery for free, was branded “exploitative” by MPs.

However, unlike The Surjury, participants of Plastic Surgery Undressed will not be offered any treatment at the end of the show, which is intended only to help them decide whether they want it after knowing all the facts.

The six-part series will cover a different procedure on each episode, including: rhinoplasty, liposculpture, breast augmentation, tummy tuck, hair transplant and breast reduction.

Plastic Surgery Undressed was inspired by recent research which suggests almost half of British people aged 18-34 were considering some form of cosmetic surgery.