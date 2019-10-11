Accessibility Links

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker is now officially a doctor – and so is Chris Chibnall

The whole cast and crew from the opening episode of series 11 are receiving honorary doctorates from Sheffield Hallam University

Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall (Ray Burmiston, BBC)

Jodie Whittaker may be a traveller of time and space, but she was missing an all-important title in real-life. Now, however, it’s official — the Thirteenth Doctor is… a Doctor.

Sheffield Hallam University has awarded honorary doctorates to the cast and crew involved in the opening episode of Doctor Who series 11, including Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall.

The opening episode, The Woman Who Fell to Earth, was filmed in various locations around the city, and featured a drunken Sheffield reveller who flung salad from his kebab at the alien Tzim-Sha while shouting “Eat my salad, Halloween!” (the true hero of the episode).

Chibnall, who previously worked on Torchwood and Broadchurch, said: “The cast and crew of Doctor Who Series 11 are thrilled to be honoured by Sheffield Hallam University this way. From the moment we made the decision for the Doctor to fall out of the sky into the streets and homes of Sheffield in 2018, the residents and the city have treated us brilliantly, on screen and off.

“Doctor Who is a massive team effort so it’s particularly special that this citation is for the whole cast and crew.”

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who
Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who (BBC Pictures)
The BBC has previously announced that Doctor Who series 12 won’t air until 2020, meaning there’ll be at least a year gap between the New Year’s Day special and any future episodes.

