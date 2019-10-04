To produce the cover, Whittaker worked with vocal coach Mark De-Lisse while also receiving guidance from record producers and songwriters Guy Chambers and Jonathan Quarmby.

The album, titled Got it Covered, will also see fellow Doctor Who star David Tennant show off his vocal talents, singing Sunshine on Leith by The Proclaimers.

Other stars to feature on the record include Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman, The Crown’s Helen Bonham Carter, Harry Potter’s Jim Broadbent, Gentleman Jack’s Suranne Jones, Beauty and the Beast’s Luke Evans, Hustle’s Adrian Lester and Yesterday star Himesh Patel.

A special hour-long show documenting the stars recording the album at the legendary Abbey Road studios will air ahead of the annual BBC Children in Need Appeal show.

The full tracklist for the album is as follows…

Helena Bonham Carter – Both Sides Now by Joni Mitchell

– Both Sides Now by Joni Mitchell Jim Broadbent – Blue Moon by Rogers and Hart

– Blue Moon by Rogers and Hart Olivia Colman – Glory Box by Portishead

– Glory Box by Portishead Shaun Dooley – Never Grow Up by Taylor Swift

– Never Grow Up by Taylor Swift Luke Evans – Smile by Charlie Chaplin

– Smile by Charlie Chaplin Suranne Jones – Symphony by Clean Bandit

– Symphony by Clean Bandit Adrian Lester – I Wish by Stevie Wonder

– I Wish by Stevie Wonder Himesh Pate l – All These Things That I’ve Done by The Killers

l – All These Things That I’ve Done by The Killers David Tennant – Sunshine on Leith by The Proclaimers

– Sunshine on Leith by The Proclaimers Jodie Whittaker – Yellow by Coldplay

– Yellow by Coldplay Group cover of It Must Be Love by Labi Siffre

The album will be released in conjunction with Silva Screen Records on Friday 1st November with all profits going to Children in Need.