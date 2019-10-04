Lending their vocal chords to the album will be Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker; former Time Lord David Tennant; Harry Potter and The King’s Speech star Helen Bonham Carter; Jim Broadbent; the now Oscar-winning Olivia Colman; Misfits and Doctor Who’s Shaun Dooley; Beauty and the Beast’s Luke Evans; Doctor Foster and Gentleman Jack’s Suranne Jones; Hustle’s Adrian Lester; and Yesterday star Himesh Patel.

Working closely with vocal coach Mark De-Lisser, every actor will handpick a bespoke track of some significance to them, also receiving guidance from record producers and songwriters Guy Chambers and Jonathan Quarmby.

Later, the behind-the-scenes process of laying down the tracks at legendary recording studios Rak and Abbey Road will be chronicled in a special 60-minute documentary, which will also include segments where the stars visit some of the projects helped by Children in Need donations.

More like this

“I’m delighted and so impressed by the outstanding array of actors who have agreed to step out of their comfort zones and help raise money for BBC Children in Need,” the BBC’s Entertainment Controller said in a release.

“Every year we are truly inspired by the extraordinary support we receive from thousands of people and we know this year will be no exception.”

“Many of the actors have said trying to nail the role of recording artist has been their most challenging role yet,” Mel Balac, BBC Studios’ Creative Director added.

“The personally curated playlist that is being created in aid of Pudsey will be big on musical surprises and laughs, while highlighting the fantastic charities and causes BBC Children in Need supports. Bring on the drama!”

Children in Need: Get it Covered is set to be broadcast on BBC One ahead of the annual Children in Need appeal show, which usually takes place in November.

Tracklist

Helena Bonham Carter – Both Sides Now by Joni Mitchell

Jim Broadbent – Blue Moon by Rogers and Hart

Olivia Colman – Glory Box by Portishead

Shaun Dooley – Never Grow Up by Taylor Swift

Luke Evans – Smile by Charlie Chaplin

Suranne Jones – Symphony by Clean Bandit

Adrian Lester – I Wish by Stevie Wonder

Himesh Patel – All These Things That I’ve Done by The Killers

David Tennant – Sunshine on Leith by The Proclaimers

Jodie Whittaker – Yellow by Coldplay

Group cover of It Must Be Love by Labi Siffre

Advertisement

The album will be released in conjunction with Silva Screen Records on Friday 1st November with all profits going to Children in Need.