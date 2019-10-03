Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Who is Victoria Ekanoye? Meet the Coronation Street star competing in The X Factor: Celebrity

Who is Victoria Ekanoye? Meet the Coronation Street star competing in The X Factor: Celebrity

Corrie’s Angie Appleton will be swapping the cobbles for the spotlight in her attempts to impress Cowell and co

Victoria Ekanoye - The X Factor: Celebrity

We may know her best as dippy Mary Taylor’s daughter-in-law from Coronation Street, but soap star Victoria Ekanoye is set to prove she’s a woman of many talents.

Advertisement

Joining a motley crew of celebrities, including journalists, sportsmen and Love Islanders, Ekanoye will be fighting to impress Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger in a bid to win the record contract on offer on The X Factor: Celebrity.

Meet Victoria Ekanoye…

Age: 36
Job: Actor
Twitter: @VictoriaEkanoye
Instagram: @victoriaekanoye
X Factor category: Overs

Where have I seen Victoria Ekanoye before?

08_11_CORO_MARY_ANGIE_POLICE_01

Ekanoye’s most prominent television role to date has been in ITV’s long-running soap Coronation Street, joining as Angie Appleton in 2017.

While on the soap, Angie (like most Weatherfield residents) had a tough time – facing post-natal depression, a drunken affair and a divorce after discovering her husband Jude had been lying to her for the bulk of their relationship.

Angie decided to leave the street in the back of a black cab at the start of 2019.

Ekanoye’s other TV roles include playing Rachel, dominatrix and confident to Elizabeth Hurley’s Queen Helena, in The Royals – the camp American TV soap focusing on a fictional royal family.

Can Victoria Ekanoye sing?

With her experience on the West End stage, it’s safe to assume Ekanoye has an impressive set of pipes on her.

Having starred in The Blues Bothers and played Queen Sarabi in the Lion King, Ekanoye is set to blow Cowell away.

Advertisement

The X Factor: Celebrity launches Saturday 12th October on ITV

Tags

All about The X Factor

Megan McKenna X Factor (ITV)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Tuesday 8th October 2019 From Syco / Thames The X Factor: Celebrity on ITV Pictured: Ricki Lake. This photograph is (C) Syco/Thames/ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Who is Ricki Lake? Meet the talk show host joining The X Factor: Celebrity

martin-bashir

Who is Martin Bashir? Meet the journalist competing in The X Factor: Celebrity

Jenny Ryan - The X Factor: Celebrity

Who is Jenny Ryan? Meet The Chase star competing in The X Factor: Celebrity

Screenshot 2019-09-21 at 18.20.25

ITV teases star-studded line-up in first trailer for X-Factor: Celebrity