The X Factor: Celebrity unveils confirmed line-up

Strictly Come Dancing dancers, a Love Actually actress and a Love Island super-group are among the well-known faces competing for a life-changing record deal

This year’s celebrity version of The X Factor sees (reasonably) well-known faces battle it out to impress Simon Cowell, with actors, presenters and a reality star supergroup among the hopefuls vying for a record deal.

Love Island series four stars Samira Mighty, Zara McDermott, Wes Nelson and Eyal Booker have grouped together to form The Islanders, and it sounds like they’re already at an advantage — Samira has previously performed on the West End and featured in Disney’s live action remake of Beauty and the Beast while Eyal was in a group of his own called EverYoung.

Former Strictly pro dancer Brendan Cole and Hollyoaks’ Jeremy Edwards (and real-life best friends) are also teaming up, forming singing duo Cole and Edwards (and presumably aiming to recreate the success of another Simon Cowell-inspired duo, Robson and Jerome).

Meanwhile Christmas has come early for fans of Richard Curtis’s classic festive romp Love Actually, as Olivia Olsen, the young actress who played Joanna (the American schoolgirl who stole hearts with her rendition of All I Want For Christmas Is You) is returning to the stage. Any chance she’ll be tempted to perform the Mariah Carey hit once more?

Other famous faces in the ‘Unders’ category include Glee star Kevin McHale, TOWIE’s Megan McKenna, Hayley Hasselhoff (that’s right, daughter of THE David Hasselhoff) and EastEnders’ Jonny Labey.

In the ‘Overs’ category are journalist Martin Bashir, talk show host and Hairspray star Ricki Lake, Jenny Ryan — one of the Chasers on ITV’s The Chase — and actor Victoria Ekanoye. 

Joining The Islanders and Cole and Edwards over in the ‘Groups’ category are sports stars Ben Foden, Thom Evans and Levi Davis, who form Try Star; CBBC presenters Max and Harvey; and influencers Sofia, Alondra, Laura, Wendii and Natalie who make up girl group V5.

Find out more about the celebrity contestants here

From Syco / Thames The X Factor: Celebrity on ITV Pictured: The Islanders [Wes Nelson, Zara McDermott, Eyal Booker and Samira Mighty].
