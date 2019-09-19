Ant and Dec lining up Richard Madeley for I’m a Celeb

Great news Alan Partridge fans: Richard Madeley could end up on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!. Well, that’s if hosts Ant and Dec get their way.

Speaking to GMB’s Susanna Reid at the Royal Television Society conference, the two presenters revealed they have a host of stars – including Madeley ­– that they want to see on the ITV jungle reality series.

Alongside the gaffe-prone Richard and Judy presenter, the pair also named radio DJ Tim Westwood and ex-England football star Alan Shearer as their dream contestants.

However, top of their list was a certain Piers Morgan.

“Piers has said he would do it for a certain amount of money, which I think we could meet, but he keeps on wriggling out of it,” Declan Donnelly said (via Metro). “We have a list that we get every year and we add to it and subtract from it.”

He added: “On our list at the moment, one person we are tracking down this year is Richard Madeley.”

Yet however much we’d want to see it, Madeley sadly isn’t one of the bookies’ favourites to join the jungle this year, with names such as Love Island’s Olivia Attwood, Corrie’s Alan Halsall and rugby star James Haskell tipped to join. See the full list of rumoured celebs here.

I’m a Celebrity returns to ITV later this year