Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Here are the songs and dances for our couples in week 1
We never thought we’d ever see someone dancing the foxtrot to Three Lions, but hey, anything goes in Strictly, right?
Strictly season is now in full swing, with our 15 couples prepping to hit the dance floor for the first time this Saturday.
It’s a hugely eclectic mix of songs and dances for week one, with some seeming to tease the personalities of our celebrities (see David James dancing to Three Lions and James Cracknell’s Tango to Spandau Ballet’s Gold).
???? Week One songs and dances are in ????
We never thought we'd hear Three Lions on #Strictly, but we're so ready for it! ⚽️ https://t.co/GzQU6UjTi5 pic.twitter.com/gxdAl4JL7K
— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 18, 2019
Here’s what we can look forward to this week…
Anneka and Kevin – Cha Cha Cha to Gloria by Laura Branigan
Alex and Neil – Quickstep to I Get a Kick Out of You by Frank Sinatra
Catherine and Johannes – Viennese Waltz to I Got You Babe by Sonny and Cher
Emma and Anton – Jive to Honey Honey by ABBA
Emma and Aljaž – Cha Cha Cha to She’s a Lady by Tom Jones
Michelle and Giovanni – Cha Cha Cha to So Emotional by Whitney Houston
Saffron and AJ – Tango to Lips Are Movin by Meghan Trainor
Chris and Karen – Cha Cha Cha to Juice by Lizzo
David and Nadiya – Foxtrot to Three Lions by Baddiel, Skinner and Lightning Seeds
Dev and Dianne – Foxtrot to Build Me Up Buttercup by The Foundations
James and Luba – Tango to Gold by Spandau Ballet
Karim and Amy – Cha Cha Cha to If I Can’t Have You by Shawn Mendes
Kelvin and Oti – Samba to La Vida Es Un Carnaval by Celia Cruz
Mike and Katya – Jive to Do You Love Me by The Contours
Will and Janette – Quickstep to Pencil Full of Lead by Paolo Nutini
Strictly Come Dancing returns Saturday at 7pm on BBC1