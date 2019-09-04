Exclusive: First-look images for BBC crime drama Dublin Murders

Accessibility Links

Sarah Greene and Killian Scott star in Sarah Phelps' new psychological thriller

Dublin Murders image

The first images for Dublin Murders reveal some mysterious scenes taking place in the woods of Ireland – and detective duo Rob Reilly (Killian Scott) and Cassie Maddox (Sarah Greene) are on the case.

Written by Sarah Phelps, the BBC crime thriller is set to deliver “a dark psychological mystery” when it hits our screens.

And these images, released exclusively to RadioTimes.com, give a hint of what’s to come…

Dublin Murders

The series has been adapted from Tana French’s Dublin Murder Squad novels, and the first eight episodes explore the events of the first two novels: In the Woods, and The Likeness. According to the BBC synopsis, one of our victims is “a young talented ballerina who is found dead on an ancient stone altar.”

Detectives Reilly and Maddox are at the centre of the story – but what is their relationship?

We don’t know yet, but these images reveal Sarah Greene and Killian Scott’s characters staring at each other in a police evidence room…

Dublin Murders

… and looking grim-faced in the car:

Dublin Murders

One image shows Reilly and Maddox at a crime scene in the woods surrounded by police tape and floodlights.

Then there are these photos of a small boy in the woods, his arms wrapped around a tree trunk, slashes in the back of his yellow t-shirt:

Dublin Murders

The boy, Adam, screams in terror. But what has got him spooked? And how does this link to Reilly, Maddox and the ballerina?

Dublin Murders
Dublin Murders is coming soon to BBC1

