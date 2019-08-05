Jamie Laing revealed as 11th star to join Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up

Accessibility Links

The Made in Chelsea star is the first reality star to feature in this year's dance show

After weeks of rumours, it’s finally been confirmed: Jamie Lang will be a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing 2019.

The Made in Chelsea star and heir to the McVitie’s biscuit fortune was unveiled as the 11th star for this year’s dance competition on ITV’s Loose Women.

“I can’t wait. It’s going to be really fun. You want to challenge yourself…I just want to make my mum proud!” he told panellists Andrea McClean, Jane Moore and Coleen Nolan.

Telling viewers he’s got “a little bit of rhythm,” Laing also admitted he has some experience on the dancefloor, having taken a contemporary dance course while studying at the University of Leeds.

In a statement, he added: “I am beyond thrilled to be asked to be on Strictly, the only person potentially more thrilled is my mother. I have finally become the son she hoped for!”

Of course, Strictly won’t be Laing’s first TV appearance. As well as featuring in C4’s Made in Chelsea since 2011, he’s also appeared on – deep breath – First Dates, Celebrity Juice, The Apprentice: You’re Fired!, This Morning, CelebAbility, Hollyoaks, Celebrity Bake Off, Celebrity Hunted, The Crystal Maze and Love Island: Aftersun.

Laing is also the founder of confectionary company Candy Kittens.

Laing joins footballer David James, comedian Chris Ramsey, EastEnders star Emma Barton, social media influencer Saffron Barker, former Corrie actor Catherine Tyldesley, BBC Breakfast’s Mike Bushell, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, Viscountess Emma Weymouth, Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and Paralympian Will Bayley in 2019’s all-star line-up.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC 1 later this year

