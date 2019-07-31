Accessibility Links

Good Morning Britain’s Iain Lee appears to confirm Sam Allardyce for Strictly Come Dancing

The guest reporter announced that Jamie Laing and Anneka Rice will also feature in the new series

Sam Allardyce (Getty)

Good Morning Britain guest reporter Iain Lee appears to have let slip that Sam Allardyce will be strutting his stuff in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom.

Advertisement

Lee announced that Allardyce, Anneka Rice and Jamie Laing will be the first three names to be revealed on The One Show tonight, before offering a very insincere apology.

“Sorry One Show, sorry Alex Jones, we win,” he said.

Allardyce has been tipped to join the line-up for a while now, as have Rice and Laing. Could Lee really have gotten the inside tip and blown the story just 12 hours before The One Show was due to lead with it?

Co-host Ben Shephard backed the decision to sign Allardyce – who he claims to know “quite well” – suggesting the former England Manager has a good quickstep in him.

Advertisement

There’s been no official confirmation from the BBC as to whether or not Lee’s announcement is true, so we’ll be tuning in to The One Show tonight to be sure…

