Should reality TV stars be banned from Strictly Come Dancing?

It’s still a few months until Strictly Come Dancing returns to screens, but the BBC1 ballroom show has already raised eyebrows after reports claimed Made in Chelsea favourite Jamie Laing has been snapped up — despite the show’s alleged reality TV star “ban” which is said to have come into force last year.

“It is a surprising U-turn from the BBC and Strictly,” a source told The Sun. “They said previously that low-rent reality stars like Jamie would not be allowed on the show but things now seem to have changed.”

The insider continued: “There’s only so many famous faces out there so clearly they have decided enough is enough and have had to retreat a bit in order to get enough celebs for this year.”

Mr Nasty judge Craig Revel-Horwood previously addressed reality TV exports, saying stars like Gemma Collins are not “high calibre” enough for the show.

Laing, 30, is no stranger to trying his hand at new skills having previously appeared on Celebrity Masterchef, Celebrity Bake Off and Celebrity Hunted, in an apparent bid to move into presenting.

So, would reality TV stars like Jamie prove to be a breath of fresh air for the show — or is it a sign that Strictly has lost some of its appeal?