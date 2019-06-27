Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Who is Dennon Lewis? Meet Love Island’s Casa Amor contestant and pro footballer

Who is Dennon Lewis? Meet Love Island’s Casa Amor contestant and pro footballer

Dennon is torn between Lucie and Maura

Love Island Dennon (ITV)

Love Island series five is set to get seriously fiery, with Casa Amor just round the corner.

Advertisement

Our couples will face their biggest test yet as they are split up, with the girls reportedly heading into the ‘secret’ second villa, filled with new Islanders who are determined to turn heads.

Here’s our lowdown on Dennon, the pro footballer heading to Majorca…

Meet Dennon Lewis…

Who is Dennon coupled up with? As of yet, no-one, but watch this space.

Age: 22

From: Watford

Job: Professional footballer

Instagram: @dennon_lewis

What football team does Dennon Lewis play for?

You may recognise Dennon if you’re a Scottish football fan, as he’s currently a forward for Falkirk.

View this post on Instagram

⚽️🤙🏽

A post shared by D E N N O N L E W I S (@dennon_lewis) on

He hit the headlines last year when he spoke out against the racist abuse he received from his own club’s fans, taking to Twitter about the issue.

“I have never gone through a period like this in my life,” he said at the time. “I know that I will not and cannot stand for this.”

“From a personal standpoint, never in a million years would I have expected to be subject to racial abuse from Falkirk fans.”

He’s now currently taking a break from the game as he searches for love out in the villa – but vows to be back on the pitch soon.

“Most definitely, 100% I’ll want to go back to playing football after I leave the villa,” he said – so no Instagram deals for him?

Outside football, Dennon describes himself as “funny, energetic and very positive”, and will come armed with “decent banter” to spice up the villa.

And he doesn’t believe he’ll have any trouble with coupling up with someone in the villa, rating himself a healthy eight out of ten.

“My best feature is probably my face, because that’s the thing that people look at first,” he joked.

What is Dennon looking for?

As someone insists they have banter, Dennon wants someone similarly quick-witted.

“She’s got to have some personality,” he said. “I want someone that I can have a laugh with, bounce off and throw banter at each other.”

View this post on Instagram

🌝

A post shared by D E N N O N L E W I S (@dennon_lewis) on

While he thinks Lucie is “very nice”, Dennon may just be the man who pulls Maura away from Tom.

“I do like how Maura is turning out to be. She’s really feisty and could be a handful,” he said.

And Dennon is not shy of stepping on someone’s toes to get what he wants.

“To be honest I don’t really know any of the boys in there. If I knew them as friends, I wouldn’t pursue people but I don’t know them so I have no loyalties,” he said.

What is Dennon up to in the villa?

We’re yet to see Dennon on screen yet, but with Casa Amor taking place imminently, we won’t have long to wait.

Advertisement

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV 2

Tags

All about Love Island

Love Island Dennon (ITV)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4: Ep36 on ITV2 Pictured: The Islanders and the dumping. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052 TL

Love Island unveils new contestant ‘duty of care’ guidelines for 2019

Caroline Flack, Love Island (ITV, EH)

Love Island’s Casa Amor is ‘set to return’

Molly-Mae Love Island (ITV)

Love Island First Look: Twitter challenge leaves Molly-Mae upset

Love Island recoupling ©ITV

That Love Island double twist explained