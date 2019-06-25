Blackadder returns? Richard Curtis teases “gorgeous” Rowan Atkinson and Tony Robinson reunion

Richard Curtis tickled our nostalgia when he briefly brought back Love Actually and Four Weddings – and now he has plans to do the same for Blackadder.

Advertisement

The filmmaker is keen to see the “gorgeous” reunion of Rowan Atkinson and Toby Robinson, who played Edmund Blackadder and Baldrick, respectively, in the pseudo-historical comedy.

Curtis revealed plans to the Daily Star, saying he would love to see an older Blackadder hating on young people.

“The thing about Blackadder was, it was a young man’s show criticising older people, saying how stupid those in authority were,” he told the publication.

“So I did once think: ‘If we ever did anything again, it should be Blackadder as a teacher in a university, about how much we hate young people!’”

Teasing plans for a live show, he said: “I’m always hoping Rowan and I will do one last live show and bring on Blackadder for a 10-minute bit.

“Getting Rowan and Tony Robinson on stage together again would be gorgeous.”

Written by Curtis and Atkinson, Blackadder ran for four series on the BBC from 1983 to 1989, plotting through history from the reign of Richard III to the First World War.

Advertisement

The show, which came second in a BBC poll of the best British sitcoms, spawned a handful of other spin-offs including a Comic Relief special in 1988 and comedy film Blackadder: Back and Forth in 2000.