Rowan Atkinson would “never say never” to bringing Mr Bean back

Rowan Atkinson brings Johnny English back to the big screen in Johnny English Strikes Again but will he ever return to the role of Mr Bean?

Advertisement

That’s the question Graham Norton put to the actor when he joined him on that famous red sofa and Atkinson’s answer was an interesting one.

He began by pretty much ruling out a return for Bean, saying he felt like he’d done as much as he could with the character but he chose to caveat his response with a tantalising “never say never” that’s sure to leave fans hoping to see Teddy again one day.

Advertisement

Atkinson also shared a hilarious story about a man who didn’t believe he was actually Mr Bean. But don’t just take our word for it, watch the interview and see for yourself.