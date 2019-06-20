Jodie Whittaker’s new Doctor Who filming look is a bit of a departure

Over the years, Doctor Who’s leading man (or woman) has worn a variety of different yet equally snazzy outfits, from Tom Baker’s prehensile scarf and Colin Baker’s accountant-clown look to Matt Smith’s bow ties and David Tennant’s presumably-fetid, well-worn converse trainers.

But is Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker’s new on-set look, revealed by co-star Mandip Gill, a step too far? Would the Doctor really go for a pink, becandled and fluffy headband, fairy wings, a tiny rosette, a sparkly dress and a huge birthday girl badge?

She came to work like this. She is 37. SHE is my idol. pic.twitter.com/fqL0MLNOOw — Mandip Gill (@MandipGill) June 20, 2019

Actually, you know what, as we write that, it becomes clear that obviously the Doctor WOULD wear that ensemble happily, at any time, and if anything we’re only sorry that we never got to see Peter Capaldi’s incarnation try it on just once. (Even just the fairy wings! One time!)

In reality, sadly, we’ll probably never see Capaldi OR Whittaker wear it onscreen. Much as we may wish otherwise, Whittaker’s birthday-girl look seems to be a strictly off-camera affair, so the Doctor won’t be giving up her rainbow t-shirts and culottes any time soon.

That said, who’s to say that the costume team couldn’t take a bit of design inspiration from their leading lady’s personal style? Even Time Lords must have birthdays, after all…

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in 2020