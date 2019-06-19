Accessibility Links

Who is Arabella Chi? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant who played an Amazon in Wonder Woman

And she has three other - far less exciting - claims to fame

Arabella Chi Love Island

Another day, another Love Island bombshell struts into the villa…

Meet Arabella Chi…

Who is Arabella coupled up with on Love Island? Give her a chance, the girl’s only just walked into the villa – but watch this space…

Age: 28

From: London

Job: Model

Instagram: arabellachi

Arabella’s aiming to inject some fun and energy into the Love Island villa

“I’m definitely a very energetic person. I bring a fun element, there’s no one in there that is the joker. I like banter. I like playing fun tricks on people.

“I don’t shut up, I’m confident and I’m positive… I’m very competitive.”

Watch out girls…

Always Dreaming Of The ☀️

But she’s serious about meeting someone

“I really want to find someone in there. After my last relationship, I’m so ready in my mind to find somebody. I’m 28 so I know what I want after previous relationships. I’ve learnt different things about what I want.”

How does Arabella rate herself?

“I would say I’m an 8. My best features are my eyes and my bum.”

Let’s see of the boys agree…

What – and who – is Arabella looking for in the villa?

The long version: “They have to take care of themselves. I love going to the gym and training. They have to look like they work out and look after themselves. But not too much. For me someone like Anton is a bit too ‘right’, it’s about  getting a happy medium. I like nice eyes as well. Personality wise I have a lot of love to give and I like it if someone returns that and makes me feel special. I like a charmer and someone that makes me laugh. That’s the most important thing in a relationship.”

The short version: “Michael and Danny.”

It’ll be interesting to see what Amber and Yawande think of that…

Want to know what Arabella’s two claims to fame are? Of course you do…

One: she only bloody worked with superhero movie star Jason Momoa – on not one but two films.

“I did a film with him. Justice League and Wonderwoman. We had to train with him. I was an Amazonian. I remember this guy bear crawling towards me and I was like ‘oh my god, he is so hot.’”

Good luck living up to that boys…

Two: “Being on a billboard on Oxford Street for G Star last year. I was on Sports Direct.”

Three: “And I know Montana Brown from series three.”

Four: “I also dated [series four’s] Charlie Frederick for a time.”

