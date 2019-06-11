Love Island’s Sherif Lanre has left the villa after “breaking the rules”

Love Island 2019 star Sherif Lanre has left the show after “breaking the rules”, it has been confirmed.

Advertisement

The 20-year-old chef from London, who spent just nine days in the villa, mutually decided with producers to depart the fifth series of the ITV2 show.

A spokesperson for Love Island told RadioTimes.com, “After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa.”

A statement from Sherif added: “In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa.

“I regret that I didn’t conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20 year old guy, it’s something I know I will take on board and learn from. I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside.”

Sherif’s departure now leaves Anna Vakili single and in danger of also leaving the villa in the next recoupling ceremony – although it is possible the show will add in another bombshell contestant to even out the boy-girl balance.

This story is breaking and will be updated with more information as we get it.

Advertisement

Love Island continues weekdays and Sundays from 9pm on ITV