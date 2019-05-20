Aaron Paul makes his Westworld debut in season three trailer

Westworld fans have had their first glimpse of Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul in the third season trailer of HBO’s dystopian drama — during which his unnamed character stumbles across an injured Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood)…

Although there’s not much detail revealed in terms of plot, or Paul’s character, we see him make his way across a futuristic city, where motorbikes and cars drive themselves and the gulf between rich and poor seems insurmountable.

“Sometimes it seems like the world looks alright, like they’ve put a coat of paint on it,” Paul says in a voiceover. “But inside it’s rotting to pieces.”

Dressed in work overalls, we see Paul’s character sat high above the city beside a robot, before later apparently conducting a robbery alongside fellow newcomer Lena Waithe (Master Of None).

“I think if I’m going to get on with my life I’m going to have to find something – someone – real,” the voiceover concludes, as Paul’s character discovers a woman hunched over under a bridge.

Who is it? None other than conscious robot Dolores, escaped from Westworld Park…

Watch the trailer for Westworld season three below.

Westworld season three will debut in 2020 on HBO and Sky Atlantic