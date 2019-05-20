Suranne Jones is “captivating” in Gentleman Jack episode 1

The magnificent Suranne Jones strode on to BBC1 as the “first modern lesbian” Anne Lister in new period drama Gentleman Jack.

Viewers praised the actress’s performance as the Victorian landowner, prolific diarist and would-be coal baron Anne Lister following the first episode.

Written by Happy Valley’s Sally Wainwright and co-starring Sophie Rundle as Anne’s love interest Ann Walker, the show has finally arrived on British screens after getting a head-start in the US on HBO.

There is high praise for Doctor Foster star Suranne Jones in her new role:

Flawless performance from Suranne Jones. As expected. She really is a superb actor. #GentlemanJack — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) May 19, 2019

Absolutely loved @GentlemanJackTV all the actors are brilliant obviously Suranne Jones is just outstanding @SuranneUK — A Nut that may contain traces of Clare Smith (@nuttybird68) May 19, 2019

I swear whatever role Suranne Jones plays she just draws you in and captivates you 😍 unreal talent #GentlemanJack — Lucy 🏃🏼‍♀️ (@luce_athletics) May 19, 2019

Suranne Jones is captivating and incredible #GentlemanJack — edward coppck (@darfpunk) May 19, 2019

I’ll marry you, Suranne! TAKE ALL MY COAL #GentlemanJack — Sophie Hall (@SophLouiseHall) May 19, 2019

Fans also appreciated how Wainwright’s drama portrays Anne Lister’s sexuality and love life.

Let’s all take a moment to appreciate that the new BBC One Sunday night period drama has an openly queer woman at its heart who is we see having sex with another woman and there’s no ‘big reveal’ moment for her sexuality. It just is. #GentlemanJack — Katie Baum (@KatieMaryBaum) May 20, 2019

i truly can’t believe how blessed we are to have suranne jones playing a period drama lesbian,, brb never shutting up about gentleman jack! — abby (@danstvns) May 19, 2019

It's so refreshing to watch a lesbian on screen who is unapologetically herself #GentlemanJack — Space Gay 👽 (@deaddcas) May 19, 2019

The 2019 Bafta TV Awards may have only just taken place, but fans reckon Suranne Jones is already a dead cert for next year’s awards ceremony:

Should we just give Suranne next years BAFTA now or…??? #GentlemanJack — Natalie Conway (@natconway) May 19, 2019

Suranne Jones already in the running for a BAFTA next year, surely #GentlemanJack — Michael Hogan (@michaelhogan) May 19, 2019

Gentleman Jack continues on Sundays at 9pm on BBC1