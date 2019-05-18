Eurovision Song Contest 2019 LIVE: results, reaction and running order

Prep your pan-European platters and brace yourself for all the questionable song lyrics and hallucinogenic staging: Eurovision 2019 has arrived.

And even better than that, you can follow all the action with our RadioTimes.com Eurovision 2019 live blog. We’ll be here for all the background information, analysis and the best memes for when the Contest kicks off at 8pm tonight on BBC1.

6.00pm Goooood evening! We’ve now only got two hours (!) until Eurovision, the musical equivalent of a nervous breakdown, starts broadcasting from Tel Aviv.

And we can expect some very decent tracks on tonight’s show (see: favourite The Netherlands). And even countries that aren’t serving up the best Europop (see: Denmark) will still offer some truly memorable moments.

Here’s the full running order of tonight’s 26 performances:

5pm Bonsoir, hello, ciao and dobry wieczór – welcome to the RadioTimes.com Eurovision live blog! My name’s Thomas Ling and I’ll be your guide through all 26 countries’ performances from Tel Aviv tonight and, most importantly, the best tweets, FUN stats and memes of the evening.

And boy, are there some treats in store waiting in the Eurovision wings. And when I say treats, I of course mean a few Australian dementors swinging from pole-vaults, a Russian singer shouting at seven versions of himself, and an Icelandic BDSM trio screaming about how society is destined to crumble into an apocalyptic mess.

Oh yeah, there’s also Michael Rice, who’ll be attempting to clinch a sixth Eurovision title for the UK. (Spoiler: he won’t).

We’ll laugh. We’ll learn. We’ll try and work out if the Norwegian rapper’s performance is just a bet that’s got out of hand.

And, who knows, with a bit of luck, we might even discover the true meaning of Eurovision on the way.

So stay tuned – I’ll be online from 6pm. Or, my advice, get out while you still can.