Jon Ola Sand, the contest’s executive supervisor, made the announcement ahead of the competition’s semi-final on Thursday 16th May.

“We are pleased to finally confirm that the incomparable music icon Madonna will join us at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest,” he said.

“We know that it will be an evening to remember and can’t wait to share it with everyone watching.”

This will be a relief to fans, with Sand previously casting doubt on Madge’s involvement. On Tuesday this week, he claimed the singer still hadn’t signed a contract and negotiations were still taking place.

As well as Madonna, 26 countries will be performing on the Eurovision stage, including UK representative Michael Rice. 2018 winner Netta is also due to take to the stage, singing two singles.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 18th May 2019