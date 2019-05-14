He added: "If we do not have a signed contract she cannot perform on our stage."

Sand told press on Monday that the contract issues could potentially preclude Madonna's involvement in this year's show.

"We are in a situation now that is a bit strange," Sand said. "We have an artist who would like to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest, and who we would love to welcome on that stage. But for that we need to have the framework secured.

"We are negotiating now, in the final stage of that – but if there is no signed contract this week, she will not be on the stage."

Madonna's appearance at the contest was announced by her team back in April, with the singer set to perform two songs during the interval – one from her new album, Madame X, and another from her stable of hits.

Past performers at Eurovision have included Justin Timberlake, Riverdance and The Wombles.

2018 winner Netta is due to take to the stage during the first semi-final on Tuesday 14th May.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 18th May 2019