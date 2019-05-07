Meet the cast of Midsomer Murders series 20

DCI John Barnaby is back for more Midsomer Murders, with DS Jamie Winters by his side – and in the first two feature-length episodes of series 20 they will be joined by some exciting guest stars.

Advertisement

The duo are also in for a surprise when they meet new pathologist Fleur Perkins, played by EastEnders’ Annette Badland.

Here’s everyone you need to meet – and the stars who play them…

Neil Dudgeon plays DCI John Barnaby

Who is DCI John Barnaby? The younger cousin of DCI Tom Barnaby, Midsomer’s original star. Once Tom retired, John was transferred from Brighton Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to Causton CID to step into the role. Despite the local murder rate, John Barnaby lives a comfortable life in Midsomer with his wife Sarah, their dog Paddy, and young daughter.

What else has Neil Dudgeon been in? Before he replaced Midsomer Murders star John Nettles in the lead role in 2011, Neil Dudgeon played Jim Riley in the TV series Life of Riley, and also appeared in The Nativity, Silent Witness, Most Evil, Roman’s Empire, Son of Rambow, and Messiah: The Harrowing. One little known fact: Dudgeon was the taxi driver in Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason who took Bridget (Renée Zellweger) to meet Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) near the end of the film.

Nick Hendrix plays DS Jamie Winter

Who is DS Jamie Winter? Detective Sergeant Jamie Winter is John’s right-hand man. He’s young, keen, and smart and has a strong relationship with his boss. Jamie has had a string of predecessors as DS, but since joining the show in 2016 he has been determined to make his mark.

What else has Nick Hendrix been in? The actor starred as Billy Wallace in the first series of The Crown, and played Adrian Cooper in Marcella. He has also appeared in Suffragette, Legend, and Black Mirror.

Fiona Dolman plays Sarah Barnaby

Who is Sarah Barnaby? Sarah Barnaby is John’s wife. They have one daughter together, Betty, and a dog called Paddy. Mrs Barnaby is the headteacher of Causton Comprehensive School.

What else has Fiona Dolman been in? Fiona Dolman played Jackie in the TV series Heartbeat. Since then, her TV credits have included The Royal Today, Da Vinci’s Demons, and Waterloo Road.

Annette Badland plays Fleur Perkins

Who is Fleur Perkins? The formidable new pathologist. She “doesn’t suffer fools gladly” and has a sense of humour, deliberately ruffling feathers. She has a colourful past that includes many husbands and lovers and drives a swanky black Jaguar convertible.

Advertisement

What else has Annette Badland been in? With more than 150 acting credits to her name, Annette Badland is perhaps best known for starring as Babe Smith in EastEnders. You may also recognise her for playing Mrs Fitzgibbons in Outlander, Holodora in The Sparticle Mystery, Mrs Wigmore in Man Down, Margaret Blaine in Doctor Who, or Brawdie Henshall in Cutting It.