Fans are praising Big Little Lies season 2’s impressive new teaser

Big Little Lies series two is just weeks away – and fans are loving the clever new teaser HBO has dropped ahead of the show’s release.

Advertisement

The hotly anticipated new season adds Meryl Streep to the cast, but for the sake of an impressive acrostic to promote the show, the Oscar-winning actress appears at the bottom of the billing.

The teaser features the names of the lead actresses formed in an order to vertically spell out the phrase “New lies” – and fans love it.

What must it have felt like the moment they realized this was possible? pic.twitter.com/TUdV6MT61I — Chris Kelly (@imchriskelly) May 1, 2019

The ad guy must have felt like a god unveiling this billboard idea to the boardroom. — Troys Я Us (@troyareyes) May 1, 2019

Nicole Kidman will be back to reprise her role as the long-suffering Celeste, as will Reese Witherspoon as Madeline, Shailene Woodley as Jane, Laura Dern as Renata and Zoë Kravitz as Bonnie.

Advertisement

The first episode of Big Little Lies season 2 will be simulcast live on Sky Atlantic at 2am on Monday 10th of June (as it airs in the US on HBO at 9pm on Sunday 9th) with a more sociable repeat at 9pm.