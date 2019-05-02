Accessibility Links

Fans are praising Big Little Lies season 2’s impressive new teaser

The hotly anticipated second season, starring Meryl Streep, is being promoted with a clever acrostic poster

Big Little Lies (NOW TV, BA)

Big Little Lies series two is just weeks away – and fans are loving the clever new teaser HBO has dropped ahead of the show’s release.

The hotly anticipated new season adds Meryl Streep to the cast, but for the sake of an impressive acrostic to promote the show, the Oscar-winning actress appears at the bottom of the billing.

The teaser features the names of the lead actresses formed in an order to vertically spell out the phrase “New lies” – and fans love it.

Nicole Kidman will be back to reprise her role as the long-suffering Celeste, as will Reese Witherspoon as Madeline, Shailene Woodley as Jane, Laura Dern as Renata and Zoë Kravitz as Bonnie.

The first episode of Big Little Lies season 2 will be simulcast live on Sky Atlantic at 2am on Monday 10th of June (as it airs in the US on HBO at 9pm on Sunday 9th) with a more sociable repeat at 9pm.

All about Big Little Lies

Big Little Lies (NOW TV, BA)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

