The duo were actually caught by the paparazzi while filming a scene for season two of Big Little Lies, and it look like their characters do NOT get along.

That leaves us with a lot of questions.

We knew that Streep was joining the cast as Mary Louise Wright, mother of the late Perry White. But how will she fit in with the women of Monterey? Why is Witherspoon's character Madeleine Mackenzie so furious? What would possess her to publicly assault Mary Louise with such a delicious-looking ice-cream?

And the big question – did she manage to hit Streep? That one we can answer...