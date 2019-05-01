Jack Whitehall to host Graham Norton Show

Jack Whitehall will host the Graham Norton Show in lieu of its original presenter for one night on Friday 17th May 2019.

It’s the first time in twenty years as a talk show host that Norton will miss a show. He will instead be in Tel Aviv preparing for the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on Saturday 18th May. Whitehall will play host to guests Luke Evans, Paloma Faith and Gwendoline Christie.

“I was so honoured Graham asked me to do this for him,” Whitehall said. “The thought of stepping into his huge showbiz boots fills me in equal measure with fear and excitement. Worst case, I will make everyone appreciate just how lucky we are to have him.”

Graham added: “I’m thrilled to know that I am leaving the show in Jack’s capable hands. He is bound to do an amazing job. I should warn him not to get too comfortable in my chair though, because like a slightly fey terminator, I’ll be back!”

Jack Whitehall hosts The Graham Norton Show on Friday 17th May